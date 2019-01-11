Panthers-Flames Sums

Florida 1 1 1—3 Calgary 0 2 2—4

First Period_1, Florida, Hoffman 21, 6:18. Penalties_Rittich, CGY, served by Tkachuk, (delay of game), 15:18; Hamonic, CGY, (slashing), 19:30.

Second Period_2, Florida, Huberdeau 12 (Luongo, Yandle), 0:20 (pp). 3, Calgary, Frolik 11 (Kylington, Backlund), 10:14. 4, Calgary, Giordano 7 (Hamonic, Frolik), 15:10. Penalties_None.

Third Period_5, Calgary, Tkachuk 21 (Frolik), 8:29. 6, Calgary, Monahan 24 (Lindholm, Gaudreau), 18:33 (pp). 7, Florida, Dadonov 18 (Vatrano, Barkov), 19:40. Penalties_Huberdeau, FLA, (tripping), 18:11; Huberdeau, FLA, Misconduct (misconduct), 18:33; Yandle, FLA, Misconduct (misconduct), 18:33.

Shots on Goal_Florida 10-5-12_27. Calgary 4-10-10_24.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 2; Calgary 1 of 1.

Goalies_Florida, Luongo 8-10-1 (23 shots-20 saves). Calgary, Rittich 17-4-3 (27-24).

A_18,579 (19,289). T_2:32.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Scott Driscoll.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.