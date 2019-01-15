Panthers hire Perry Fewell as new defensive backs coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have hired Perry Fewell as their new secondary coach.

Fewell returns home bringing 34 years of coaching experience, including 21 in the NFL. He most recently served as secondary coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars allowed just 182.2 passing yards per game the last two seasons, the fewest in the NFL.

Fewell spent five seasons as the defensive coordinator of the New York Giants, including a 21-17 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI. He interviewed for the Panthers head coaching position in 2011, but the team hired Ron Rivera instead.

Fewell, 56, grew up in Belmont, North Carolina, about 15 miles from Panthers headquarters and played defensive back at Lenoir-Rhyne.

