Panthers-Sabres Sums

Florida 0 1 2—3 Buffalo 2 0 2—4

First Period_1, Buffalo, Skinner 27 (Reinhart), 4:42. 2, Buffalo, Thompson 5 (Sobotka, Sheary), 7:15. Penalties_Dahlin, BUF, (interference), 12:42.

Second Period_3, Florida, Vatrano 11 (Sceviour), 13:42. Penalties_Thompson, BUF, (tripping), 9:24; Hoffman, FLA, (hooking), 15:59.

Third Period_4, Buffalo, Reinhart 9 (Bogosian, Pilut), 1:20. 5, Florida, Hoffman 19 (Huberdeau, Barkov), 12:15 (pp). 6, Buffalo, Skinner 28, 16:14. 7, Florida, Barkov 16 (Yandle, Ekblad), 18:31. Penalties_Pysyk, FLA, (tripping), 5:51; Ekblad, FLA, (slashing), 6:26; Okposo, BUF, (slashing), 10:33.

Shots on Goal_Florida 10-13-15_38. Buffalo 12-11-10_33.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 3; Buffalo 0 of 3.

Goalies_Florida, Luongo 8-8-1 (33 shots-29 saves). Buffalo, Ullmark 9-1-3 (38-35).

A_18,551 (19,070). T_2:35.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Travis Gawryletz.

