Parker, Lockley lead, Kennesaw State downs N. Florida 81-64

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Bobby Parker and Bryson Lockley scored 17 points apiece as Kennesaw State beat North Florida 81-64 on Wednesday night, ending an eight-game skid.

Danny Lewis added 16 points and four assists for the Owls (4-18, 1-6 Atlantic Sun Conference), who pick up their first conference win. Tyler Hooker had 15 points and six rebounds. Lockley led with 12 rebounds and Hooker posted seven assists and six rebounds.

The Owls shot 45 percent from the field compared 34 percent for the Ospreys (9-15, 3-6). Kennesaw State had 15 team steals contributing to 24 North Florida turnovers.

Kennesaw State led 38-28 at the break and a Lewis 3-pointer early in the second half stretched it to 54-39. North Florida stalled just past the midway point as the Owls surged to go up 73-53 with 4:15 left.

JT Escobar scored 12 points for the Ospreys, who have lost five straight. Wajid Aminu and Garrett Sams added 10 points apiece. Sams also had nine rebounds.

