Parks sparks Bethune-Cookman in win over Howard

January 12, 2019 6:34 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Mark Gordon scored 22 points and hit 5 of 7 3-pointers, Wali Parks scored 10 points, including nine straight in a game-changing 11-2 run in the final 2:01, and Bethune-Cookman beat Howard 71-63 on Saturday.

Cletrell Pope scored 13 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for his ninth double-double for the Wildcats (6-10, 1-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), who held the Bison to 31-percent shooting and led 36-30 at halftime.

Gordon’s dunk put the Wildcats up 55-45 midway through the second half, but the Bison scored six straight and led 61-60 on Chad Lott’s jumper with 2:51 left. Parks hit a go-ahead dunk, a layup, a 3 and made two free throws for a 69-61 lead and Armani Collins iced it with two more from the line after a layup by Howard’s RJ Cole.

Cole scored 20 for Howard (7-10, 1-2), Lott added 14 and Charles Williams had 11.

