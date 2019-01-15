Listen Live Sports

Parry will lead 7-person officiating crew for Super Bowl

January 15, 2019
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Referee John Parry will lead the seven-person crew of on-field game officials working the Super Bowl in Atlanta.

This will be the third Super Bowl that Parry has worked. He also worked the Super Bowls following the 2006 and 2011 seasons.

The other members of the officiating crew for the game are Fred Bryan (umpire), Edgar Camp (down judge), Jeff Bergman (line judge), Steve Zimmer (field judge), Eugene Hall (side judge) and Terrence Miles (back judge).

Bergman, Zimmer and Miles will make their second appearances in the title game. This will be the first Super Bowl for Bryan, Camp and Hall.

The Super Bowl will be at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

