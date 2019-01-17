Patriots-Chiefs Preview Capsule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — NEW ENGLAND (12-5) at KANSAS CITY (13-4)

Sunday, 6:40 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Chiefs by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD — New England 10-7, Kansas City 10-6-1

SERIES RECORD — Chiefs lead 18-15-3

LAST MEETING — Patriots beat Chiefs 43-40, Oct. 14, 2018

LAST WEEK — Patriots beat Chargers 41-28; Chiefs beat Colts 31-13

PATRIOTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (5), PASS (8)

PATRIOTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (21), RUSH (11), PASS (22)

CHIEFS OFFENSE — OVERALL (1), RUSH (16), PASS (3)

CHIEFS DEFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (27), PASS (31)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Kansas City is hosting first AFC title game in franchise history. AFC championship trophy is named after Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt. … Chiefs are 5-1 against Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium. … Arrowhead Stadium set Guinness world record for loudest outdoor stadium during September 2014 game between Chiefs and Patriots. … Patriots beat Chiefs 27-20 in Foxborough in January 2016 in only playoff meeting. … Patriots beat Chiefs in Week 6 in game featuring 946 yards total offense. … Patriots’ Bill Belichick is winningest active coach with 290 wins. Chiefs’ Andy Reid is second with 207. … New England has best playoff winning percentage (.636) and is 10-4 in AFC title games. … Patriots are playing in NFL-record eighth consecutive conference championship game. They are seeking third straight Super Bowl appearance; only two other franchises have done it. … New England could become first team since Buffalo (1991-94) to reach Super Bowl after losing it previous season. … New England has not won road playoff game since beating Chargers 24-21 in divisional round in 2006 season. … Patriots WR Julian Edelman has 98 postseason receptions, second only to Jerry Rice (151). … New England can match Pittsburgh (36) for most playoff wins by beating Chiefs. … QB Tom Brady can match former Patriots K Adam Vinatieri, now with Colts, for most wins in NFL history (236). Brady holds postseason records for TD passes (72), yards passing (10,569), playoff wins (28) and 300-yard passing games in playoffs (15). … Brady is 8-4 in AFC championship games, going 6-1 at home but 2-3 on road. … New England has forced 30 turnovers in 17 games. Team forced 19 in 17 games last season. … Patriots RB James White tied Darren Sproles’ NFL postseason record with 15 catches, totaling 97 yards, in 41-28 win over Chargers last week. … Patriots RB Sony Michel had four 100-yard rushing games in regular season and another against Chargers. … Patriots DE Trey Flowers had 7 1/2 sacks to lead team for third straight season. … Patriots All-Pro CB Stephon Gilmore had 20 passes defensed this season, second best in NFL. … New England averaged franchise-record 27 yards per kickoff return. … Chiefs beat Colts last Saturday for first home playoff win since Jan. 8, 1994. .. Reid is coaching in sixth conference title game. … Chiefs held Colts to 0 for 9 on third downs. … Kansas City is 8-1 at home this season. … Chiefs led NFL in scoring at 35.3 points per game, third-best total in league history. … QB Patrick Mahomes had 50 TD passes, matching Brady (2007) for second most in season in NFL history. He also had NFL-leading plus-38 TD-to-INT differential and 10 300 yards or more passing games. … Mahomes threw for 5,097 yards during regular season, second only to Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger. … Mahomes is sixth All-Pro quarterback to face Patriots in Belichick-Brady era. Patriots are 4-1 against previous five. … Chiefs All-Pro TE Travis Kelce had career-best 1,336 yards receiving. … Kansas City defense tied for first in NFL with 52 sacks. DT Chris Jones has 15 1/2 sacks. He set NFL record this season with sack in 11 consecutive games. … Chiefs LB Dee Ford has 11 QB pressures that caused turnovers or fumbles this season, including strip-sack against Indianapolis last week. … RB Damien Williams ran for 129 yards against Colts, third-best playoff total in franchise history. … Kansas City was second-most efficient red-zone offense with TDs on 71.8 percent of trips this season. … Chiefs All-Pro RT Mitchell Schwartz has played league-leading 7,397 consecutive snaps over 112 games. … Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill, AP’s All-Pro flex player, has five TDs of 50 yards or more this season. He has 18 plays of 50 yards in three seasons. … Kansas City led NFL in first-quarter point differential at plus-91. … Chiefs have scored at least 26 points in every game.

