Patriots-Chiefs Stats

January 20, 2019 10:31 pm
 
New England 7 7 3 14 6—37
Kansas City 0 0 7 24 0—31
First Quarter

NE_Michel 1 run (Gostkowski kick), 6:55.

Second Quarter

NE_Dorsett 29 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), :27.

Third Quarter

KC_Kelce 12 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 12:56.

NE_FG Gostkowski 47, 4:02.

Fourth Quarter

KC_Dam.Williams 1 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 14:51.

KC_Dam.Williams 23 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 7:45.

NE_Michel 10 run (Gostkowski kick), 3:32.

KC_Dam.Williams 2 run (Butker kick), 2:03.

NE_Burkhead 4 run (Gostkowski kick), :39.

KC_FG Butker 39, :08.

Overtime

NE_Burkhead 2 run, 10:08.

A_77,034.

NE KC
First downs 36 18
Total Net Yards 524 290
Rushes-yards 48-176 12-41
Passing 348 249
Punt Returns 3-38 1-(minu
Kickoff Returns 4-82 5-116
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-24
Comp-Att-Int 30-46-2 16-31-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 4-46
Punts 2-37.5 5-43.4
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 6-61 4-28
Time of Possession 43:59 20:53

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New England, Michel 29-113, Burkhead 12-41, White 6-23, Brady 1-(minus 1). Kansas City, Dam.Williams 10-30, Mahomes 2-11.

PASSING_New England, Brady 30-46-2-348. Kansas City, Mahomes 16-31-0-295.

RECEIVING_New England, Edelman 7-96, Gronkowski 6-79, Hogan 5-45, White 4-49, Burkhead 4-23, Patterson 2-18, Dorsett 1-29, Develin 1-9. Kansas City, Dam.Williams 5-66, Watkins 4-114, Kelce 3-23, Hill 1-42, Robinson 1-27, Ware 1-21, Harris 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

