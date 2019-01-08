Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
...

Patriots place TE Jacob Hollister on injured reserve

January 8, 2019 5:39 pm
 
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have placed tight end Jacob Hollister on injured reserve.

New England announced the move on Tuesday. To fill his spot on the 53-man roster, the team promoted tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots signed defensive back A.J. Howard and offensive lineman Dan Skipper to the practice squad.

In his second season with New England, Hollister appeared in eight games with one start and caught four passes for 52 yards. But he has battled injuries, including a hamstring issue that kept him sidelined for the regular-season finale against the Jets.

The Patriots host the Chargers on Sunday in the divisional playoffs.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

