Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Patriots without Wise; Gordon and Henry active for Chargers

January 13, 2019 12:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots will be without defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. when New England hosts the Chargers in the divisional playoffs.

Wise was limited all week with an ankle injury. His absence is a blow to the Patriots’ pass rush as they prepare to attack Los Angeles quarterback Philip Rivers. Wise appeared in all 16 games during the regular season and had 4½ sacks.

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon and tight end Hunter Henry are both active for Sunday’s matchup. Gordon missed the first practice of the week resting the knee he injured in Los Angeles’ wild-card win over Baltimore.

Henry is hoping to make an impact less than eight months after tearing his right ACL.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Other inactives for New England are defensive linemen Keionta Davis and Ufomba Kamalu, tight end Stephen Anderson, offensive lineman James Ferentz and defensive backs Obi Melifonwu and Duke Dawson.

Inactive for the Chargers are tight end Sean Culkin, running back Detrez Newsome, center Cole Toner, guard Forrest Lamp, receiver Dylan Cantrell, defensive end Anthony Lanier and defensive tackle T.Y. McGill.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris