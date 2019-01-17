Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Patton hits winner in last second, Sac State beats NAU 66-64

January 17, 2019 11:02 pm
 
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Joshua Patton scored two baskets in the final 14 seconds including the winner with 0.5 seconds left to lift Sacramento State to its first Big Sky win of the season 66-64 over Northern Arizona on Thursday night.

Patton finished with a career-high 35 points on 13-of-17 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds. He made his only 3-point attempt and hit 8 of 14 from the foul line.

The Hornets (7-7, 1-4) pulled away with a 9-0 run to lead 59-52, but the Lumberjacks (4-12, 2-4) had an 8-0 run and led 63-62 with 1:26 left. Patton’s basket with 14 seconds left made it 64-63, and Davon Bolton split a pair of free throws for NAU to tie it with eight seconds to go.

Ted McCree had 14 points, Bernie Andre and Brooks DeBisschop added 13 apiece, and Carlos Hines scored 12.

