Pelicans-Clippers, Box

NEW ORLEANS (121)

Moore 1-4 0-0 3, Davis 16-34 12-12 46, Randle 10-19 7-9 27, Payton 5-10 0-2 11, Holiday 8-24 1-3 19, Miller 2-3 0-0 6, Mirotic 0-3 0-0 0, Okafor 3-6 0-0 6, Jackson 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 46-105 21-28 121.

L.A. CLIPPERS (117)

Harris 7-11 2-3 21, Gallinari 8-13 3-3 25, Gortat 3-5 1-3 7, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-3 0-0 0, Bradley 3-9 0-0 9, Harrell 10-16 6-9 26, Scott 1-1 0-0 3, Beverley 1-3 0-0 3, L.Williams 6-19 5-6 18, Wallace 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 41-86 17-24 117.

New Orleans 32 34 28 27—121 L.A. Clippers 36 27 25 29—117

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 8-25 (Miller 2-3, Davis 2-5, Holiday 2-6, Moore 1-2, Payton 1-3, Jackson 0-1, Mirotic 0-2, Randle 0-3), L.A. Clippers 18-36 (Gallinari 6-9, Harris 5-7, Bradley 3-8, Scott 1-1, Wallace 1-1, Beverley 1-2, L.Williams 1-6, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-1, Harrell 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 49 (Davis 16), L.A. Clippers 50 (Beverley 11). Assists_New Orleans 28 (Holiday 8), L.A. Clippers 34 (Beverley 7). Total Fouls_New Orleans 19, L.A. Clippers 21. Technicals_Beverley. A_15,283 (18,997).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.