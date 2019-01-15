Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pelicans-Clippers, Box

January 15, 2019 1:07 am
 
< a min read
Share       
NEW ORLEANS (121)

Moore 1-4 0-0 3, Davis 16-34 12-12 46, Randle 10-19 7-9 27, Payton 5-10 0-2 11, Holiday 8-24 1-3 19, Miller 2-3 0-0 6, Mirotic 0-3 0-0 0, Okafor 3-6 0-0 6, Jackson 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 46-105 21-28 121.

L.A. CLIPPERS (117)

Harris 7-11 2-3 21, Gallinari 8-13 3-3 25, Gortat 3-5 1-3 7, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-3 0-0 0, Bradley 3-9 0-0 9, Harrell 10-16 6-9 26, Scott 1-1 0-0 3, Beverley 1-3 0-0 3, L.Williams 6-19 5-6 18, Wallace 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 41-86 17-24 117.

New Orleans 32 34 28 27—121
L.A. Clippers 36 27 25 29—117

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 8-25 (Miller 2-3, Davis 2-5, Holiday 2-6, Moore 1-2, Payton 1-3, Jackson 0-1, Mirotic 0-2, Randle 0-3), L.A. Clippers 18-36 (Gallinari 6-9, Harris 5-7, Bradley 3-8, Scott 1-1, Wallace 1-1, Beverley 1-2, L.Williams 1-6, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-1, Harrell 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 49 (Davis 16), L.A. Clippers 50 (Beverley 11). Assists_New Orleans 28 (Holiday 8), L.A. Clippers 34 (Beverley 7). Total Fouls_New Orleans 19, L.A. Clippers 21. Technicals_Beverley. A_15,283 (18,997).

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris