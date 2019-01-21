Listen Live Sports

Pelicans-Grizzlies, Box

January 21, 2019 8:02 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (105)

Moore 3-6 0-0 6, Randle 6-9 8-11 20, Okafor 9-11 2-3 20, Payton 3-8 2-2 9, Jr.Holiday 9-16 2-6 21, Miller 1-4 0-0 3, Mirotic 6-15 4-4 21, Diallo 0-0 0-0 0, Frazier 1-3 0-0 2, Jackson 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 39-74 18-26 105.

MEMPHIS (85)

Temple 3-10 1-2 9, Jackson Jr. 6-14 2-4 14, Gasol 9-19 3-5 22, Conley 7-15 3-4 20, Ju.Holiday 3-8 0-0 8, Rabb 2-5 1-2 5, Green 2-11 0-0 5, Mack 1-3 0-0 2, Carter 0-1 0-0 0, Watanabe 0-2 0-0 0, Washburn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-88 10-17 85.

New Orleans 21 33 28 23—105
Memphis 28 22 18 17— 85

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 9-26 (Mirotic 5-12, Jackson 1-1, Payton 1-2, Jr.Holiday 1-4, Miller 1-4, Moore 0-1, Frazier 0-1, Randle 0-1), Memphis 9-35 (Conley 3-9, Temple 2-7, Ju.Holiday 2-7, Gasol 1-4, Green 1-5, Mack 0-1, Jackson Jr. 0-1, Watanabe 0-1). Fouled Out_Green. Rebounds_New Orleans 50 (Randle 12), Memphis 35 (Gasol, Temple 8). Assists_New Orleans 19 (Jr.Holiday 6), Memphis 21 (Conley 8). Total Fouls_New Orleans 17, Memphis 19. Technicals_New Orleans coach Pelicans (Defensive three second). A_17,794 (18,119).

