Pelicans-Rockets, Box

January 29, 2019 10:42 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (121)

Miller 5-13 1-1 14, Hill 3-5 2-2 9, Okafor 11-15 5-5 27, Jackson 4-11 2-2 10, Holiday 6-18 5-5 19, Johnson 2-4 1-3 5, Diallo 2-4 0-0 4, Frazier 3-4 4-5 10, Williams 4-7 0-2 8, I.Clark 6-9 0-0 15. Totals 46-90 20-25 121.

HOUSTON (116)

Gordon 6-14 1-2 17, Tucker 3-12 1-2 9, Faried 8-17 3-4 19, Paul 4-9 1-2 10, Harden 11-32 9-10 37, Ennis III 3-5 0-0 9, Nene 0-0 2-4 2, Rivers 3-7 0-0 8, Green 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 40-101 17-24 116.

New Orleans 28 31 35 27—121
Houston 35 31 25 25—116

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 9-31 (I.Clark 3-6, Miller 3-11, Holiday 2-6, Hill 1-2, Johnson 0-1, Williams 0-1, Jackson 0-4), Houston 19-56 (Harden 6-18, Gordon 4-12, Ennis III 3-4, Rivers 2-6, Tucker 2-9, Green 1-2, Paul 1-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 55 (Williams 16), Houston 45 (Faried, Harden 11). Assists_New Orleans 27 (Frazier 10), Houston 22 (Paul 9). Total Fouls_New Orleans 17, Houston 20. A_18,055 (18,500).

