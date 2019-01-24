Listen Live Sports

Pelicans-Thunder, Box

January 24, 2019 10:17 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (116)

Miller 8-17 0-0 21, Hill 3-7 1-2 7, Okafor 9-12 0-1 18, Payton 5-12 4-4 15, Holiday 9-19 1-1 22, C.Diallo 7-12 2-4 16, Jackson 6-13 0-0 12, Williams 1-4 0-0 2, Clark 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 49-101 8-12 116.

OKLAHOMA CITY (122)

George 8-18 1-3 23, Grant 6-15 0-0 14, Adams 9-12 2-2 20, Westbrook 9-19 4-8 23, Ferguson 6-14 0-0 14, Nader 1-5 1-2 3, Noel 3-5 0-0 6, Patterson 4-5 0-0 9, Schroder 4-8 0-0 10. Totals 50-101 8-15 122.

New Orleans 28 25 29 34—116
Oklahoma City 28 37 33 24—122

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 10-36 (Miller 5-11, Holiday 3-8, Clark 1-3, Payton 1-4, Williams 0-1, C.Diallo 0-1, Hill 0-3, Jackson 0-5), Oklahoma City 14-32 (George 6-10, Schroder 2-3, Grant 2-4, Ferguson 2-8, Patterson 1-2, Westbrook 1-3, Nader 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 42 (Holiday 9), Oklahoma City 58 (Westbrook 17). Assists_New Orleans 34 (Holiday 13), Oklahoma City 33 (Westbrook 16). Total Fouls_New Orleans 16, Oklahoma City 15. A_18,203 (18,203).

