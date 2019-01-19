Listen Live Sports

Pelicans-Trail Blazers, Box

January 19, 2019 12:57 am
 
NEW ORLEANS (112)

Moore 6-9 1-1 17, Randle 8-16 2-2 19, Davis 9-17 9-12 27, Payton 2-3 0-0 4, Holiday 9-14 2-2 20, Miller 1-5 3-4 5, Mirotic 3-10 4-4 13, Okafor 0-3 0-0 0, Frazier 2-4 1-2 5, Jackson 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 41-84 22-27 112.

PORTLAND (128)

Harkless 4-6 4-4 12, Aminu 4-12 4-4 15, Nurkic 6-13 3-5 15, Lillard 8-20 6-8 24, McCollum 8-12 3-3 20, Layman 8-14 0-0 20, Leonard 2-3 0-0 5, Collins 4-9 0-0 8, Curry 1-4 0-0 2, Turner 3-9 1-2 7, Trent Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Simons 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 48-103 21-26 128.

New Orleans 29 29 28 26—112
Portland 32 42 30 24—128

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 8-25 (Moore 4-5, Mirotic 3-7, Randle 1-3, Payton 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Okafor 0-1, Frazier 0-1, Miller 0-2, Holiday 0-4), Portland 11-34 (Layman 4-9, Aminu 3-6, Lillard 2-9, Leonard 1-2, McCollum 1-3, Turner 0-1, Curry 0-1, Collins 0-1, Harkless 0-2). Fouled Out_Nurkic. Rebounds_New Orleans 41 (Randle 9), Portland 53 (Nurkic 12). Assists_New Orleans 23 (Holiday 6), Portland 30 (Lillard 8). Total Fouls_New Orleans 24, Portland 22. Technicals_New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry, Portland coach Trail Blazers (Defensive three second). A_19,598 (19,393).

