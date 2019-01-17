Listen Live Sports

Pelicans-Warriors, Box

January 17, 2019 1:17 am
 
NEW ORLEANS (140)

Moore 7-13 2-2 17, Davis 11-26 7-8 30, Randle 6-8 8-8 23, Payton 3-10 0-1 7, Holiday 8-19 5-8 25, Miller 3-6 0-0 9, Mirotic 9-14 5-6 29, Okafor 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Clark 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 47-98 27-33 140.

GOLDEN STATE (147)

Durant 10-24 5-5 30, Green 6-9 1-2 17, Looney 3-6 1-4 7, Curry 11-22 10-10 41, Thompson 7-17 1-1 19, McKinnie 3-7 0-0 7, Jerebko 0-0 0-0 0, Cook 0-0 0-0 0, Livingston 4-7 5-5 13, Iguodala 5-10 2-4 13, Evans 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 49-102 25-31 147.

New Orleans 39 32 38 31—140
Golden State 31 35 44 37—147

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 19-37 (Mirotic 6-10, Holiday 4-9, Randle 3-3, Miller 3-5, Moore 1-3, Payton 1-3, Davis 1-4), Golden State 24-49 (Curry 9-17, Durant 5-10, Green 4-7, Thompson 4-8, McKinnie 1-3, Iguodala 1-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 49 (Davis 18), Golden State 57 (Durant 15). Assists_New Orleans 36 (Payton 12), Golden State 33 (Green 14). Total Fouls_New Orleans 23, Golden State 24. Technicals_Iguodala. A_19,596 (19,596).

