Penguins-Coyotes Sum

January 19, 2019 12:37 am
 
Pittsburgh 0 2 0 1—3
Arizona 1 0 1 0—2

First Period_1, Arizona, Keller 10 (Garland, Ekman-Larsson), 12:51 (pp).

Second Period_2, Pittsburgh, Riikola 2 (Simon, Pettersson), 4:58 (pp). 3, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 24 (Cullen, Wilson), 5:38.

Third Period_4, Arizona, Stepan 9 (Hinostroza, Hjalmarsson), 14:34.

Overtime_5, Pittsburgh, Kessel 19 (Malkin, Crosby), 4:10 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 11-13-6-5_35. Arizona 14-4-13-2_33.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 2 of 4; Arizona 1 of 4.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 14-6-1 (33 shots-31 saves). Arizona, Kuemper 9-11-4 (35-32).

A_14,757 (17,125). T_2:38.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Mark Shewchyk, James Tobias.

