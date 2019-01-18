Penguins-Coyotes Sums

Pittsburgh 0 2 0 1—3 Arizona 1 0 1 0—2

First Period_1, Arizona, Keller 10 (Ekman-Larsson, Garland), 12:51 (pp). Penalties_Crosby, PIT, (hooking), 0:36; Sheahan, PIT, (interference), 8:59; Murray, PIT, served by Blandisi, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 11:23; Dumoulin, PIT, (hooking), 11:23; Galchenyuk, ARI, (tripping), 12:19; Chychrun, ARI, (tripping), 17:26.

Second Period_2, Pittsburgh, Riikola 2 (Simon, Pettersson), 4:58 (pp). 3, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 24 (Cullen, Wilson), 5:38. Penalties_Garland, ARI, (interference), 3:09.

Third Period_4, Arizona, Stepan 9 (Hjalmarsson, Hinostroza), 14:34. Penalties_None.

Overtime_5, Pittsburgh, Kessel 19 (Malkin, Crosby), 4:10 (pp). Penalties_Panik, ARI, (hooking), 2:51.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 11-13-6-5_35. Arizona 14-4-12-2_32.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 2 of 4; Arizona 1 of 4.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, Murray 14-6-1 (32 shots-30 saves). Arizona, Kuemper 9-11-4 (35-32).

A_14,757 (17,125). T_2:38.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Mark Shewchyk, James Tobias.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.