Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Penguins-Golden Knights Sum

January 20, 2019 1:14 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Pittsburgh 1 2 0—3
Vegas 3 2 2—7

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Kessel 20 (Malkin, Maatta), 3:51. 2, Vegas, Theodore 6 (Stastny, Schmidt), 6:09 (pp). 3, Vegas, Pacioretty 13 (Stastny, Tuch), 15:20. 4, Vegas, Lindberg 2 (Eakin, Carpenter), 16:03.

Second Period_5, Pittsburgh, Simon 7 (Guentzel, Dumoulin), 0:16. 6, Pittsburgh, Crosby 21 (Letang, Guentzel), 5:56. 7, Vegas, Marchessault 15, 12:26. 8, Vegas, Marchessault 16 (Karlsson, Miller), 16:16.

Third Period_9, Vegas, Karlsson 16 (Miller), 13:45. 10, Vegas, Marchessault 17 (Fleury, Pacioretty), 19:39.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 12-15-10_37. Vegas 15-11-9_35.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 2; Vegas 1 of 2.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, DeSmith 12-9-4 (34 shots-28 saves). Vegas, Fleury 27-12-4 (37-34).

A_18,511 (17,367). T_2:36.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Peter MacDougall. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Mark Shewchyk.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|25 The AI Summit: Cybersecurity and...
1|25 Open House for Prospective Students at...
1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference