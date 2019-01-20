Penguins-Golden Knights Sum

|Pittsburgh
|1
|2
|0—3
|Vegas
|3
|2
|2—7
First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Kessel 20 (Malkin, Maatta), 3:51. 2, Vegas, Theodore 6 (Stastny, Schmidt), 6:09 (pp). 3, Vegas, Pacioretty 13 (Stastny, Tuch), 15:20. 4, Vegas, Lindberg 2 (Eakin, Carpenter), 16:03.
Second Period_5, Pittsburgh, Simon 7 (Guentzel, Dumoulin), 0:16. 6, Pittsburgh, Crosby 21 (Letang, Guentzel), 5:56. 7, Vegas, Marchessault 15, 12:26. 8, Vegas, Marchessault 16 (Karlsson, Miller), 16:16.
Third Period_9, Vegas, Karlsson 16 (Miller), 13:45. 10, Vegas, Marchessault 17 (Fleury, Pacioretty), 19:39.
Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 12-15-10_37. Vegas 15-11-9_35.
Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 2; Vegas 1 of 2.
Goalies_Pittsburgh, DeSmith 12-9-4 (34 shots-28 saves). Vegas, Fleury 27-12-4 (37-34).
A_18,511 (17,367). T_2:36.
Referees_Trevor Hanson, Peter MacDougall. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Mark Shewchyk.
