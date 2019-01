Penguins-Kings Sums

By The Associated Press

Pittsburgh 1 0 1—2 Los Angeles 1 2 2—5

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 22 (Crosby, Johnson), 5:30 (sh). 2, Los Angeles, Carter 9, 10:58. Penalties_Malkin, PIT, (slashing), 4:17; Grant, PIT, (high sticking), 16:26.

Second Period_3, Los Angeles, Iafallo 10 (Carter, Muzzin), 8:47. 4, Los Angeles, Kopitar 12 (Carter), 16:05 (sh). Penalties_Pettersson, PIT, Major (fighting), 11:13; Luff, LA, Major (fighting), 11:13; Doughty, LA, (interference), 14:41.

Third Period_5, Los Angeles, Leipsic 4 (Kovalchuk, Muzzin), 0:49. 6, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 23 (Malkin, Kessel), 9:20 (pp). 7, Los Angeles, Kopitar 13 (Brown), 19:13. Penalties_Pittsburgh bench, served by Pearson (delay of game), 0:49; Leipsic, LA, (high sticking), 4:33; Kopitar, LA, (delay of game), 8:58; Leipsic, LA, (interference), 11:45.

Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 9-10-21_40. Los Angeles 7-13-5_25.

Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 1 of 4; Los Angeles 0 of 3.

Goalies_Pittsburgh, DeSmith 12-8-4 (24 shots-20 saves). Los Angeles, Quick 8-11-2 (40-38).

A_18,414 (18,230). T_2:35.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Jesse Marquis.

