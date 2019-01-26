Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Penn tops Saint Joseph’s 78-70 to win Big 5 championship

January 26, 2019 9:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Freshman Bryce Washington had career highs of 23 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double and AJ Brodeur added 20 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots to help Pennsylvania win the Big 5 championship with a 78-70 victory over Saint Joseph’s on Saturday night.

Pennsylvania finished 4-0 against the Philadelphia schools, previously beating Villanova, La Salle and Drexel, to claim its first Big 5 title since 1993-94. The win also gives the Quakers (12-6) a 12-4 nonconference record, their best effort since going 13-3 in 2001-02. Jake Silpe came off the bench to score 13.

Brodeur and Washington had nine points apiece in the first half to guide Penn to a 35-31 lead at intermission. The Hawks (9-11) missed all 10 of their 3-point tries and finished 3 of 24 for the game (12.5 percent).

Charlie Brown Jr. hit a jumper to pull Saint Joseph’s within 67-64 with 2:44 remaining, but Washington answered with a 3-pointer and Silpe hit a 3-pointer and added three free throws to help the Quakers prevail.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Brown paced the Hawks with 27 points and 12 rebounds, but he sank just 1 of 8 from beyond the arc.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.