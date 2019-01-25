Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pepsi, Coke vie for publicity days before Super Bowl

January 25, 2019 5:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta-based Coca-Cola and rival Pepsi are vying for publicity in the days leading up to the Super Bowl.

The Coca-Cola Foundation on Thursday announced it will pay for a month of free admission to the National Center for Civil and Human Rights.

Foundation president Helen Smith Price tells news outlets a $1 million donation will allow free admission at the museum starting Monday through February. Center Interim CEO Brian Tolleson says the grant will help it share civil rights history with Super Bowl visitors.

Pepsi-Cola is an official sponsor of the Super Bowl, being played in Atlanta on Feb. 3. Numerous billboards with such slogans as “Pepsi in Atlanta. How refreshing.” have popped up downtown, where the center and the World of Coca-Cola museum are next to each other.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|31 Veritas Public Sector Vision Day 2019
1|31 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
1|31 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

SEAL members jump from Air Force craft

Today in History

1950: Truman announces development of hydrogen bomb

Get our daily newsletter.