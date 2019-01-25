Perez stays with Indians, agrees to $2.5M, 1-year deal

CLEVELAND (AP) — Left-handed reliever Oliver Perez is staying with the Cleveland Indians, agreeing to a $2.75 million, one-year contract.

Perez’s deal, announced Friday, includes a $2.75 million team option for 2020 that would become guaranteed if he pitches in 55 games this year. The 2020 salary would become guaranteed at $3 million if he pitches in 60 games this year.

Perez appeared in 51 games last season for the Indians, who signed the left-hander in June and added him to one of baseball’s best bullpens. Cleveland now needs Perez more than ever after losing closer Cody Allen and elite lefty Andrew Miller as free agents this offseason.

The 37-year-old Perez went 1-1 with a 1.39 ERA for the three-time defending AL Central champions in 2018. He recorded 15 holds and provided scoreless relief in 46 appearances.

Perez spent the first two months of last season in the New York Yankees’ organization before he was granted his release and signed by Cleveland. He has also pitched for San Diego, Pittsburgh, the Mets, Seattle, Arizona, Houston and Washington.

Perez was originally signed by the Padres in 1999.

