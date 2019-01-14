Listen Live Sports

Perkins hits buzzer beater as NCCU beats Delaware St. 71-70

January 14, 2019 10:10 pm
 
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Raasean Davis scored 25 points on 12-of-12 shooting and Jordan Perkins made a layup just before the final buzzer to help North Carolina Central slip past Delaware State 71-70 on Monday night.

Randy Miller Jr. had 13 points, Larry McKnight Jr. scored 11 and Perkins finished with nine for North Carolina Central. The Eagles (8-9, 3-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) have won four in a row.

Delaware State used a 12-2 spurt to trim its deficit to 44-43 when Johquin Wiley hit a 3-pointer with 13:19 remaining and, after D’Marco Baucum’s 3-pointer tied it with 4:46 to play, Wiley made a layup 32 seconds later to give the Hornets their first lead of the second half at 58-56.

There were seven lead changes and two ties from there. Jibri Blount made all four of his free-throws in a 41-second span to give NCCU a 68-64 lead with 49 seconds left, but Saleik Edwards hit a 3 and, after Perkins made 1 of 2 foul shots, Wiley made a 3-pointer to give Delaware State a 70-69 lead with five seconds left.

Wiley led the Hornets with 19 points while Edwards and Kevin Larkin scored 14 apiece. Delaware State has lost six in a row and 10 of its last 12.

