The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Perry with 18 points leads UAB over UTSA 83-73

January 19, 2019 11:50 pm
 
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Perry scored 18 points and grabbed four rebounds as UAB beat UTSA 83-73 on Saturday night.

Perry was 7 of 13 from the field for the Blazers (12-7, 4-2 Conference USA), who have won their last two and have five-straight home wins. Zack Bryant added 17 points, Lewis Sullivan had 16 points and eight rebounds and Makhtar Gueye, Jeremiah Bell and Tavin Lovan had 10 points apiece. Gueye led the team with 11 rebounds.

UAB shot 54 percent from the field compared to 36 percent for UTSA.

The Blazers led 38-30 at the break and Perry and Sullivan each hit 3-pointers early in the second half to help push it to 52-40 with 13:58 to play. UTSA cut it to 81-73 with 34 seconds left but could not get closer.

Keaton Wallace scored with 33 points and nine rebounds for the Roadrunners (10-9, 4-2). Jhivvan Jackson added 22 points. Giovanni De Nicolao had four points and 14 rebounds.

