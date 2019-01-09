Listen Live Sports

Petrie, Jaworski lead Lafayette past Loyola

January 9, 2019 10:41 pm
 
EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Alex Petrie scored 19 points, Justin Jaworski added 17 and hot-shooting Lafayette defeated Loyola (Maryland) 85-70 on Wednesday night.

The Leopards (4-10, 1-2 Patriot) shot 55 percent overall and made 11 of 20 3-pointers, with Jaworski draining 4 of 5 from beyond the arc. Paulius Zalys added 16 points, seven assists and five rebounds for Lafayette.

KaVaughn Scott led Loyola (4-12, 0-3) with 21 points and eight rebounds. Chuck Champion added 14 points and Isaiah Hart scored 11 points.

Lafayette led 24-16 midway through the first half and 38-29 at halftime. After shooting 52 percent in the first half, the Leopards were hotter in the second, hitting 17 of 29 shots for 59 percent. Their largest lead was 70-49 with 6:46 remaining in the game.

Loyola had more steals (nine) than assists (seven).

