Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

PGA Tour Champions-Mitsubishi Electric Championship Scores

January 18, 2019 10:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Friday
At Hualalai GC
Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii
Purse: $1.8 million
Yardage: 7,107; Par: 72
Second Round
David Toms 65-65—130
Tom Lehman 69-65—134
Joe Durant 65-69—134
Jerry Kelly 71-64—135
Bernhard Langer 70-65—135
Colin Montgomerie 69-66—135
Stephen Ames 71-65—136
Jeff Sluman 69-67—136
Lee Janzen 72-65—137
Corey Pavin 70-67—137
Paul Goydos 69-68—137
Marco Dawson 69-68—137
Fred Couples 72-66—138
Jay Haas 72-66—138
Tom Watson 71-67—138
Mark Calcavecchia 71-67—138
Olin Browne 70-68—138
Vijay Singh 69-69—138
Brandt Jobe 69-69—138
Scott McCarron 71-68—139
Rocco Mediate 71-68—139
Scott Parel 68-71—139
Mark O’Meara 73-67—140
Ken Tanigawa 72-68—140
Paul Broadhurst 70-70—140
John Daly 73-68—141
Woody Austin 71-70—141
Kirk Triplett 69-72—141
Kevin Sutherland 69-72—141
Bart Bryant 73-69—142
Kenny Perry 69-73—142
Miguel Angel Jiménez 68-74—142
Larry Mize 75-68—143
Carlos Franco 72-71—143
Gene Sauers 71-72—143
Steve Flesch 71-72—143
Steve Stricker 70-74—144
Jeff Maggert 79-66—145
Sandy Lyle 69-77—146
Loren Roberts 80-70—150
Hale Irwin 78-77—155
Tom Kite 78-82—160

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
1|24 Don't Quit Your Day Job (Yet!):...
1|24 Maryland Infragard Annual Cybersecurity...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy recruits shovel snow outside Illinois command

Today in History

1970: Nixon honors Eugene Ormandy