PGA Tour Champions-Mitsubishi Electric Championship Scores

Friday At Hualalai GC Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii Purse: $1.8 million Yardage: 7,107; Par: 72 Second Round David Toms 65-65—130 Tom Lehman 69-65—134 Joe Durant 65-69—134 Jerry Kelly 71-64—135 Bernhard Langer 70-65—135 Colin Montgomerie 69-66—135 Stephen Ames 71-65—136 Jeff Sluman 69-67—136 Lee Janzen 72-65—137 Corey Pavin 70-67—137 Paul Goydos 69-68—137 Marco Dawson 69-68—137 Fred Couples 72-66—138 Jay Haas 72-66—138 Tom Watson 71-67—138 Mark Calcavecchia 71-67—138 Olin Browne 70-68—138 Vijay Singh 69-69—138 Brandt Jobe 69-69—138 Scott McCarron 71-68—139 Rocco Mediate 71-68—139 Scott Parel 68-71—139 Mark O’Meara 73-67—140 Ken Tanigawa 72-68—140 Paul Broadhurst 70-70—140 John Daly 73-68—141 Woody Austin 71-70—141 Kirk Triplett 69-72—141 Kevin Sutherland 69-72—141 Bart Bryant 73-69—142 Kenny Perry 69-73—142 Miguel Angel Jiménez 68-74—142 Larry Mize 75-68—143 Carlos Franco 72-71—143 Gene Sauers 71-72—143 Steve Flesch 71-72—143 Steve Stricker 70-74—144 Jeff Maggert 79-66—145 Sandy Lyle 69-77—146 Loren Roberts 80-70—150 Hale Irwin 78-77—155 Tom Kite 78-82—160

