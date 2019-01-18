PGA Tour Champions-Mitsubishi Electric Championship Scores

|Friday
|At Hualalai GC
|Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii
|Purse: $1.8 million
|Yardage: 7,107; Par: 72
|Second Round
|David Toms
|65-65—130
|Tom Lehman
|69-65—134
|Joe Durant
|65-69—134
|Jerry Kelly
|71-64—135
|Bernhard Langer
|70-65—135
|Colin Montgomerie
|69-66—135
|Stephen Ames
|71-65—136
|Jeff Sluman
|69-67—136
|Lee Janzen
|72-65—137
|Corey Pavin
|70-67—137
|Paul Goydos
|69-68—137
|Marco Dawson
|69-68—137
|Fred Couples
|72-66—138
|Jay Haas
|72-66—138
|Tom Watson
|71-67—138
|Mark Calcavecchia
|71-67—138
|Olin Browne
|70-68—138
|Vijay Singh
|69-69—138
|Brandt Jobe
|69-69—138
|Scott McCarron
|71-68—139
|Rocco Mediate
|71-68—139
|Scott Parel
|68-71—139
|Mark O’Meara
|73-67—140
|Ken Tanigawa
|72-68—140
|Paul Broadhurst
|70-70—140
|John Daly
|73-68—141
|Woody Austin
|71-70—141
|Kirk Triplett
|69-72—141
|Kevin Sutherland
|69-72—141
|Bart Bryant
|73-69—142
|Kenny Perry
|69-73—142
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|68-74—142
|Larry Mize
|75-68—143
|Carlos Franco
|72-71—143
|Gene Sauers
|71-72—143
|Steve Flesch
|71-72—143
|Steve Stricker
|70-74—144
|Jeff Maggert
|79-66—145
|Sandy Lyle
|69-77—146
|Loren Roberts
|80-70—150
|Hale Irwin
|78-77—155
|Tom Kite
|78-82—160
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.