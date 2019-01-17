Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

PGA Tour Champions-Mitsubishi Electric Championship Scores

January 17, 2019 10:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Thursday
At Hualalai GC
Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii
Purse: $1.8 million
Yardage: 7,107; Par: 72 (36-36)
First Round
Joe Durant 33-32—65
David Toms 33-32—65
Miguel Angel Jimenez 35-33—68
Scott Parel 35-33—68
Sandy Lyle 34-35—69
Jeff Sluman 35-34—69
Marco Dawson 33-36—69
Brandt Jobe 36-33—69
Kevin Sutherland 36-33—69
Tom Lehman 35-34—69
Kenny Perry 34-35—69
Paul Goydos 35-34—69
Kirk Triplett 34-35—69
Vijay Singh 33-36—69
Colin Montgomerie 34-35—69
Corey Pavin 38-32—70
Olin Browne 39-31—70
Paul Broadhurst 37-33—70
Steve Stricker 35-35—70
Bernhard Langer 37-33—70
Steve Flesch 36-35—71
Mark Calcavecchia 36-35—71
Rocco Mediate 35-36—71
Stephen Ames 35-36—71
Gene Sauers 37-34—71
Woody Austin 37-34—71
Jerry Kelly 38-33—71
Tom Watson 38-33—71
Scott McCarron 37-34—71
Carlos Franco 36-36—72
Lee Janzen 36-36—72
Jay Haas 36-36—72
Ken Tanigawa 37-35—72
Fred Couples 38-34—72
John Daly 39-34—73
Mark O’Meara 39-34—73
Bart Bryant 37-36—73
Larry Mize 37-38—75
Tom Kite 39-39—78
Hale Irwin 40-38—78
Jeff Maggert 43-36—79
Loren Roberts 41-39—80

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
1|23 Jumpstart 2019: Accelerating Gov Cloud...
1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Around 100 Air Force 'plungers' participate in annual run

Today in History

1997: Madeleine Albright sworn in as secretary of state