PGA Tour Champions-Mitsubishi Electric Championship Scores

|Thursday
|At Hualalai GC
|Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii
|Purse: $1.8 million
|Yardage: 7,107; Par: 72 (36-36)
|First Round
|Joe Durant
|33-32—65
|David Toms
|33-32—65
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|35-33—68
|Scott Parel
|35-33—68
|Sandy Lyle
|34-35—69
|Jeff Sluman
|35-34—69
|Marco Dawson
|33-36—69
|Brandt Jobe
|36-33—69
|Kevin Sutherland
|36-33—69
|Tom Lehman
|35-34—69
|Kenny Perry
|34-35—69
|Paul Goydos
|35-34—69
|Kirk Triplett
|34-35—69
|Vijay Singh
|33-36—69
|Colin Montgomerie
|34-35—69
|Corey Pavin
|38-32—70
|Olin Browne
|39-31—70
|Paul Broadhurst
|37-33—70
|Steve Stricker
|35-35—70
|Bernhard Langer
|37-33—70
|Steve Flesch
|36-35—71
|Mark Calcavecchia
|36-35—71
|Rocco Mediate
|35-36—71
|Stephen Ames
|35-36—71
|Gene Sauers
|37-34—71
|Woody Austin
|37-34—71
|Jerry Kelly
|38-33—71
|Tom Watson
|38-33—71
|Scott McCarron
|37-34—71
|Carlos Franco
|36-36—72
|Lee Janzen
|36-36—72
|Jay Haas
|36-36—72
|Ken Tanigawa
|37-35—72
|Fred Couples
|38-34—72
|John Daly
|39-34—73
|Mark O’Meara
|39-34—73
|Bart Bryant
|37-36—73
|Larry Mize
|37-38—75
|Tom Kite
|39-39—78
|Hale Irwin
|40-38—78
|Jeff Maggert
|43-36—79
|Loren Roberts
|41-39—80
