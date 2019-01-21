PGA Tour Champions Stax

Through Jan. 20 Charles Schwab Cup Money List

1, Tom Lehman, $305,000. 2, David Toms, $180,000. 3, Bernhard Langer, $120,000. 5, Fred Couples, $85,000. 7, Colin Montgomerie, $70,000. 8, Brandt Jobe, $57,500. 10, Mark Calcavecchia, $45,000.

Scoring Average (Actual)

1, Tom Lehman, 66.33. 2, David Toms, 66.67. 3 (tie), Bernhard Langer and Jerry Kelly, 67.33. 5 (tie), Fred Couples and Kevin Sutherland, 68.00. 7, Colin Montgomerie, 68.33. 8 (tie), Brandt Jobe and Joe Durant, 68.67. 10, 3 tied with 69.00.

Driving Distance

1, John Daly, 302.8. 2, Brandt Jobe, 301.5. 3, Scott McCarron, 299.5. 4, Kevin Sutherland, 298.0. 5, Kenny Perry, 297.0. 6, Miguel Angel Jimenez, 296.0. 7, Scott Parel, 295.8. 8, Stephen Ames, 295.2. 9, Fred Couples, 295.0. 10, Tom Lehman, 294.0.

Driving Accuracy Percentage

1, Bart Bryant, 92.86%. 2, Jerry Kelly, 85.71%. 3 (tie), Olin Browne and Jeff Maggert, 83.33%. 5 (tie), Bernhard Langer and Corey Pavin, 80.95%. 7, 7 tied with 76.19%.

Greens in Regulation Percentage

1, Fred Couples, 83.33%. 2 (tie), Tom Lehman, Kenny Perry and Jerry Kelly, 79.63%. 5 (tie), Olin Browne, Stephen Ames, Paul Broadhurst and Miguel Angel Jimenez, 77.78%. 9, Ken Tanigawa, 75.93%. 10, 6 tied with 74.07%.

Total Driving

1, Kenny Perry, 12. 2, Joe Durant, 20. 3, Colin Montgomerie, 21. 4 (tie), Mark Calcavecchia and Stephen Ames, 22. 6, Fred Couples, 23. 7 (tie), Tom Lehman and Jerry Kelly, 24. 9, Kevin Sutherland, 25. 10, Jeff Maggert, 26.

Putting Average

1, Bernhard Langer, 1.553. 2, Mark Calcavecchia, 1.618. 3, Jeff Sluman, 1.629. 4, Paul Goydos, 1.647. 5, Tom Lehman, 1.651. 6 (tie), David Toms and Tom Watson, 1.675. 8, Kirk Triplett, 1.692. 9, Kenny Perry, 1.698. 10, Jay Haas, 1.703.

Birdie Average

1, David Toms, 6.33. 2, Mark Calcavecchia, 6.00. 3 (tie), Bernhard Langer, Tom Lehman and Colin Montgomerie, 5.67. 6, Fred Couples, 5.33. 7, 6 tied with 5.00.

Eagles (Holes per)

1, Jeff Sluman, 18.0. 2 (tie), Bernhard Langer, Brandt Jobe, Kevin Sutherland and Jerry Kelly, 27.0. 6, 11 tied with 54.0.

Sand Save Percentage

1 (tie), John Daly and Tom Lehman, 100.00%. 3 (tie), Rocco Mediate and Carlos Franco, 75.00%. 5 (tie), Jeff Sluman, David Toms and Miguel Angel Jimenez, 66.67%. 8, Paul Goydos, 62.50%. 9, 3 tied with 60.00%.

All-Around Ranking

1, Tom Lehman, 42. 2, Kevin Sutherland, 73. 3, Jerry Kelly, 80. 4, David Toms, 83. 5, Bernhard Langer, 93. 6, Mark Calcavecchia, 99. 7, Brandt Jobe, 101. 8, Kenny Perry, 102. 9, Tom Watson, 106. 10, Fred Couples, 107.

