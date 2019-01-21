PGA Tour schedule

Oct. 4-7 — Safeway Open (Kevin Tway)

Oct. 11-14 — CIMB Classic (Marc Leishman)

Oct. 18-21 — The CJ Cup (Brooks Koepka)

Oct. 25-28 — WGC-HSBC Champions (Xander Schauffele)

Oct. 25-28 — Sanderson Farms Championship (Cameron Champ)

Nov. 1-4 — Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (Bryson DeChambeau)

Nov. 8-11 — Mayakoba Golf Classic (Matt Kuchar)

Nov. 15-18 — RSM Classic (Charles Howell III)

x-Nov. 29-Dec. 2 — Hero World Challenge (Jon Rahm)

Jan. 3-6 — Sentry Tournament of Champions (Xander Schauffele)

Jan. 10-13 — Sony Open, Honolulu (Matt Kuchar)

Jan. 17-20 — Desert Classic (Adam Long)

Jan. 24-27 — Farmers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines GC (North and South), San Diego

Jan. 31-Feb. 3 — Waste Management Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Feb. 7-10 — AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill, Monterey Peninsula (Shore Course), Pebble Beach, Calif.

Feb. 14-17 — Genesis Open, Riviera CC, Los Angeles

Feb. 21-24 — WGC-Mexico Championship, Chapultepec GC, Mexico City

Feb. 21-24 — Puerto Rico Open, Coco Beach Golf & CC, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

Feb. 28-March 3 — Honda Classic, PGA National (Champions), Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

March 7-10 — Arnold Palmer Invitational, Bay Hill Golf & Lodge, Orlando, Fla.

March 14-17 — The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass (Players Stadium Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

March 21-24 — Valspar Championship, Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead), Palm Harbor, Fla.

March 27-31 — WGC-Dell Match Play, Austin CC, Austin, Texas

March 28-31 — Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

April 4-7 — Valero Texas Open, TPC San Antonio (AT&T Oaks), San Antonio

April 11-14 — Masters, Augusta National GC, Augusta, Ga.

April 18-21 — RBC Heritage, Harbour Town GL, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

April 25-28 — Zurich Classic, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

May 2-5 — Wells Fargo Championship, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.

May 9-12 — AT&T Byron Nelson, Trinity Forest GC, Dallas

May 16-19 — PGA Championship, Bethpage State Park (Black), Farmingdale, N.Y.

May 23-26 — Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial CC, Fort Worth, Texas

May 30-June 2 — Memorial, Muirfield Village GC, Dublin, Ohio

June 6-9 — RBC Canadian Open, Hamilton Golf & CC, Hamilton, Ontario

June 13-16 — US Open, Pebble Beach GL, Pebble Beach, Calif.

June 20-23 — Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

June 27-30 — Rocket Mortage Classic, Detroit GC, Detroit

July 4-7 — 3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

July 11-14 — John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

July 18-21 — British Open, Royal Portrush GC, Portrush, Northern Ireland

July 18-21 — Barbasol Championship, Keene Trace GC (Champions Trace), Nicholasville, Ky.

July 25-28 — WGC-FedEx Invitational, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

July 25-28 — Reno-Tahoe Tournament, Montreaux Golf & CC, Reno, Nev.

Aug. 1-4 — Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, N.C.

Aug. 8-11 — The Northern Trust, Liberty National GC, Jersey City, N.J.

Aug. 15-18 — BMW Championship, Medina CC (No. 3), Medinah, Ill.

Aug. 22-25 — Tour Championship, East Lake GC, Atlanta

x-unofficial event

