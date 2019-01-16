Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Phillies hire infield coach and first base coach

January 16, 2019 5:40 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Phillies have finalized their coaching staff by hiring infield coach Bobby Dickerson and first base coach Paco Figueroa.

Dickerson spent the past six seasons with the Baltimore Orioles as third base coach and worked closely with Manny Machado, an All-Star free agent the Phillies are pursuing.

Figueroa will oversee outfielders and baserunning in addition to coaching first base. He replaces Jose Flores, who joined Baltimore’s staff.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

