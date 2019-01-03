Robertson, Phillies agree to $23 million, 2-year contract

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Reliever David Robertson and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a $23 million, two-year contact.

Robertson gets $10 million this year and $11 million in 2020, and the Phillies have a $12 million option for 2021 with a $2 million buyout.

The 33-year-old right-hander went 8-3 with a 3.23 ERA and five saves in 69 games last season for the New York Yankees. He left the Yankees after the 2014 season to sign a $46 million, four-year contract with the Chicago White Sox, who traded him to New York in July 2017.

An 11-year veteran and a 2011 All-Star, Robertson has appeared in at least 60 games in nine straight seasons. He could compete for the closer’s role in Philadelphia, which hasn’t made the playoffs since 2011. Seranthony Dominguez led the Phillies with just 16 saves last season.

Robertson spent parts of nine seasons in the majors with the Yankees, who selected him in the 17th round of the 2006 amateur draft. He made a pair of relief appearances against the Phillies in the 2009 World Series, allowing a two-run single to Raul Ibanez in the eighth inning of the opener and an RBI groundout to Carlos Ruiz in the third inning of Game 5.

