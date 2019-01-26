Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pickett scores 18, Siena stymies Manhattan 53-40

January 26, 2019 8:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Pickett scored 18 points and Siena held Manhattan to its lowest output of the season in a 53-40 win on Saturday night.

The Saints (9-11, 4-3 Metro-Atlantic Athletic Conference) led 23-17 at the half and shot 56.6 percent in the second half to turn back the Jaspers (4-16, 2-4).

Tyler Reynolds led Manhattan with 12 points.

Siena has won three straight and Manhattan has lost three straight.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Siena took the lead in with a 14-1 run, opening a 21-11 lead on a Pickett jumper with 2:29 to go in the first half. The Saints made 6 of 13 shots with two 3s while the Jaspers missed six shots and had four turnovers Manhattan went without a field goal for 9 minutes, 54 seconds.

Manhattan never got closer in the second half.

The Jaspers finished at 37 percent shooting with 15 turnovers.

The teams combined to go 5 of 8 from the foul line. The winners were 1 of 2.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.