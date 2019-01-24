Listen Live Sports

Pickett scores 20, Siena shuts down Fairfield 57-48

January 24, 2019 9:58 pm
 
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Jalen Pickett scored 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting with four steals and Siena defeated Fairfield 57-48 Thursday night, posting season bests in fewest points allowed and holding the top 3-point shooting team in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference to just 4 of 23 from distance (17 percent).

Evan Fisher added 11 points and six rebounds for Siena (8-11, 3-3), Sloan Seymour scored nine and Kevin Degnan pulled down a game-high nine rebounds.

Wassef Methnani led Fairfield (5-15, 2-6) with 15 points and Neftali Alvarez added 10. Methnani made three of Fairfield’s four 3-pointers. The Stags had been tied for 38th nationally in 3-pointers made and led the MAAC, shooting 36 percent from distance, 180 of 499.

Siena led by as many as 14 points, though Fairfield cut that to 52-46 on an Alvarez drive with 1:53 remaining. The Stags were 2 of 4 from the field in the last two minutes, 0 for 2 from the line.

Siena, meanwhile, made 5 of 8 free throws.

