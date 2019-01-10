Listen Live Sports

Pile, Hahn rally Omaha to 92-91 victory over North Dakota

January 10, 2019 11:31 pm
 
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Matt Pile and Mitchell Hahn posted double-doubles and Hahn hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 8 seconds left in the game to lift Omaha to a 92-91 victory over North Dakota on Thursday night.

Pile finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season and Hahn tallied 17 points with 11 boards for his second. Zach Jackson had 15 points and JT Gibson scored 13 for the Mavericks (9-8, 3-1 Summit League).

Conner Avants paced the Fighting Hawks (7-10, 1-3) with a season-high 24 points. Freshman Aanen Moody came off the bench to score 18 on 6-of-12 shooting from 3-point range. Cortez Seales contributed 16 points, six rebounds and six assists and Kienan Walter scored 14.

Two free throws by Ayo Akinwole with 1 second left in the first half pulled the Mavericks within 50-46 at halftime. North Dakota took a 76-68 lead on Avants’ layup with 8:36 left, but Jackson hit two free throws and a jumper to give Omaha its first lead after intermission at 85-84 with 3:36 to go. The teams traded leads over the next two minutes with Seales sinking a jumper to give the Fighting Hawks a 90-89 advantage with 1:27 left. Neither team scored until Hahn nailed his go-ahead 3-pointer. Avants had a chance to send the game to overtime, but he missed the second of two foul shots with 1 second left.

