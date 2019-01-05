Listen Live Sports

Pippen leads Southern Illinois past Northern Iowa 58-51

January 5, 2019 10:36 pm
 
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Kavion Pippen tossed in 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting and Southern Illinois turned back Northern Iowa 58-51 on Saturday night.

Aaron Cook and Marcus Bartley scored 14 and 13, respectively, for the Salukis (9-6, 2-0 Missouri Valley Conference), who got just three points from their bench.

Bartley and Pippen both had eight points to help Southern Illinois post a 26-24 lead at halftime. The Panthers (6-9, 1-1) opened the second half on an 8-0 run, capped by Isaiah Brown’s 3-point play, to grab a 32-26 lead with 17:15 to play. SIU regained the lead, but two AJ Green free throws cut the Panthers’ deficit to 50-49 with 1:54 remaining. Pippen hit four free throws as the Salukis closed out the game on an 8-2 run.

Green finished with 16 points and four assists to pace UNI. Trae Berhow pitched in with 11 points and 11 rebounds for his first career double-double.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

