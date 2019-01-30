Listen Live Sports

Pirates sign Maurer, Shuck to minor league deals

January 30, 2019 9:01 pm
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed reliever Brandon Maurer and outfielder J.B. Shuck to minor league contracts that include invitations to big league camp when spring training begins next month.

Maurer, 28, is 16-31 with 36 saves and a 5.36 ERA in 289 games with Seattle, San Diego and Kansas City, including an 0-4 mark with a 7.76 ERA in 37 appearances with the Royals in 2018.

Shuck, 31, is a .244 career hitter in 433 career games with five different clubs between 2011 and 2018. He hit .192 in 70 games with the Miami Marlins last season.

The Pirates also signed reliever Vicente Campos to a minor league contract. Campos is 35-31 with a 4.00 ERA in his minor league career.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

