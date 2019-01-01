Pistons-Bucks, Box

DETROIT (98)

Bullock 2-8 0-1 6, Griffin 9-20 7-7 29, Drummond 6-12 3-5 15, Jackson 8-10 1-1 19, B.Brown 0-7 0-0 0, Leuer 3-5 0-0 6, Calderon 0-5 0-0 0, Galloway 0-7 0-0 0, Kennard 3-10 0-0 8, Robinson III 1-2 0-0 2, Thomas 3-6 5-7 13. Totals 35-92 16-21 98.

MILWAUKEE (121)

Middleton 9-14 3-4 22, Antetokounmpo 6-11 3-5 15, Lopez 7-13 4-5 25, Bledsoe 7-14 4-4 18, Brogdon 6-7 0-0 13, J.Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 0-2 0-0 0, Maker 1-2 1-3 3, Hill 3-4 2-5 8, DiVincenzo 0-0 0-0 0, S.Brown 2-3 0-0 4, Snell 4-5 0-0 9, Connaughton 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 47-79 17-26 121.

Detroit 27 25 21 25— 98 Milwaukee 35 33 24 29—121

3-Point Goals_Detroit 12-33 (Griffin 4-9, Thomas 2-2, Jackson 2-3, Kennard 2-4, Bullock 2-5, B.Brown 0-1, Leuer 0-1, Calderon 0-4, Galloway 0-4), Milwaukee 10-27 (Lopez 7-12, Snell 1-2, Brogdon 1-2, Middleton 1-4, Hill 0-1, Maker 0-1, S.Brown 0-1, Antetokounmpo 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Bledsoe 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 43 (Leuer, Griffin 9), Milwaukee 43 (Antetokounmpo 8). Assists_Detroit 23 (Griffin 4), Milwaukee 28 (Antetokounmpo 7). Total Fouls_Detroit 26, Milwaukee 19. Technicals_Detroit coach Pistons (Defensive three second), Milwaukee coach Bucks (Defensive three second) 2, Maker, Lopez. A_17,534 (17,500).

