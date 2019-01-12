Listen Live Sports

Pistons-Clippers, Box

January 12, 2019 6:09 pm
 
DETROIT (109)

Bullock 6-14 0-0 17, Griffin 13-23 13-14 44, Drummond 8-13 4-5 20, Jackson 4-18 0-1 10, Brown 0-7 2-2 2, Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Leuer 0-0 0-0 0, Galloway 0-1 0-0 0, Calderon 2-2 0-0 5, Kennard 2-3 0-0 6, Thomas 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 37-85 19-22 109.

L.A. CLIPPERS (104)

Harris 4-9 1-2 11, Gallinari 6-15 8-8 23, Gortat 2-4 0-0 4, Gilgeous-Alexander 3-7 1-1 7, Bradley 1-3 0-0 3, Harrell 8-14 5-6 21, Scott 0-1 0-0 0, Beverley 1-2 0-0 3, Thornwell 0-0 0-0 0, Wallace 4-5 2-6 10, Williams 7-14 6-6 22. Totals 36-74 23-29 104.

Detroit 37 28 25 19—109
L.A. Clippers 24 30 26 24—104

3-Point Goals_Detroit 16-37 (Bullock 5-10, Griffin 5-13, Kennard 2-2, Jackson 2-6, Thomas 1-1, Calderon 1-1, Brown 0-1, Galloway 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Drummond 0-1), L.A. Clippers 9-18 (Gallinari 3-9, Harris 2-2, Williams 2-2, Bradley 1-1, Beverley 1-2, Scott 0-1, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 48 (Drummond 21), L.A. Clippers 38 (Harris 10). Assists_Detroit 20 (Griffin 5), L.A. Clippers 25 (Harrell 6). Total Fouls_Detroit 26, L.A. Clippers 19. Technicals_Harrell. A_16,540 (18,997).

