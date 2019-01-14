Pistons-Jazz, Box

DETROIT (94)

Bullock 4-6 3-3 13, Griffin 7-17 2-2 19, Drummond 6-17 3-4 15, Jackson 5-15 1-1 11, Brown 1-4 2-2 5, Johnson 1-5 0-0 3, Leuer 2-4 1-2 5, Smith 3-9 1-2 8, Galloway 2-8 0-0 5, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Kennard 4-5 0-0 10. Totals 35-90 13-16 94.

UTAH (100)

Ingles 3-10 5-6 13, Favors 4-9 2-5 10, Gobert 6-9 6-8 18, Mitchell 9-21 7-9 28, O’Neale 0-0 0-0 0, Crowder 0-6 2-4 2, Niang 1-3 0-0 2, Korver 5-14 4-4 19, Allen 3-8 0-0 8. Totals 31-80 26-36 100.

Detroit 31 28 15 20— 94 Utah 27 26 22 25—100

3-Point Goals_Detroit 11-36 (Griffin 3-11, Kennard 2-2, Bullock 2-4, Brown 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Smith 1-3, Galloway 1-5, Drummond 0-1, Jackson 0-5), Utah 12-37 (Korver 5-11, Mitchell 3-7, Allen 2-5, Ingles 2-6, Favors 0-2, Niang 0-2, Crowder 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 38 (Drummond 13), Utah 55 (Gobert 25). Assists_Detroit 16 (Griffin, Jackson 4), Utah 20 (Ingles 8). Total Fouls_Detroit 27, Utah 18. Technicals_Drummond. A_18,306 (18,306).

