Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pistons-Jazz, Box

January 14, 2019 11:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
DETROIT (94)

Bullock 4-6 3-3 13, Griffin 7-17 2-2 19, Drummond 6-17 3-4 15, Jackson 5-15 1-1 11, Brown 1-4 2-2 5, Johnson 1-5 0-0 3, Leuer 2-4 1-2 5, Smith 3-9 1-2 8, Galloway 2-8 0-0 5, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Kennard 4-5 0-0 10. Totals 35-90 13-16 94.

UTAH (100)

Ingles 3-10 5-6 13, Favors 4-9 2-5 10, Gobert 6-9 6-8 18, Mitchell 9-21 7-9 28, O’Neale 0-0 0-0 0, Crowder 0-6 2-4 2, Niang 1-3 0-0 2, Korver 5-14 4-4 19, Allen 3-8 0-0 8. Totals 31-80 26-36 100.

Detroit 31 28 15 20— 94
Utah 27 26 22 25—100

3-Point Goals_Detroit 11-36 (Griffin 3-11, Kennard 2-2, Bullock 2-4, Brown 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Smith 1-3, Galloway 1-5, Drummond 0-1, Jackson 0-5), Utah 12-37 (Korver 5-11, Mitchell 3-7, Allen 2-5, Ingles 2-6, Favors 0-2, Niang 0-2, Crowder 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 38 (Drummond 13), Utah 55 (Gobert 25). Assists_Detroit 16 (Griffin, Jackson 4), Utah 20 (Ingles 8). Total Fouls_Detroit 27, Utah 18. Technicals_Drummond. A_18,306 (18,306).

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris