Pistons-Kings, Box

DETROIT (102)

Kennard 1-8 2-2 5, Bullock 4-9 4-4 15, Drummond 5-9 2-3 12, R.Jackson 3-11 0-0 6, Brown 6-11 2-2 15, Johnson 5-10 4-4 16, Leuer 4-5 1-2 9, Galloway 2-7 2-2 8, Calderon 1-3 0-0 2, Robinson III 1-4 4-5 6, Thomas 3-6 0-0 8. Totals 35-83 21-24 102.

SACRAMENTO (112)

Shumpert 5-10 0-0 13, Bjelica 2-5 2-2 7, Cauley-Stein 5-10 4-6 14, Fox 5-8 1-4 12, Hield 8-13 0-0 18, J.Jackson 3-10 1-1 7, Bagley III 4-5 2-2 10, Giles III 5-9 4-4 14, Ferrell 4-6 1-1 11, Mason 0-1 0-0 0, McLemore 0-0 0-0 0, Bogdanovic 3-9 0-0 6. Totals 44-86 15-20 112.

Detroit 21 27 26 28—102 Sacramento 34 31 26 21—112

3-Point Goals_Detroit 11-38 (Bullock 3-6, Thomas 2-3, Johnson 2-6, Galloway 2-7, Brown 1-3, Kennard 1-6, Robinson III 0-2, R.Jackson 0-5), Sacramento 9-22 (Shumpert 3-4, Ferrell 2-3, Hield 2-5, Fox 1-2, Bjelica 1-2, Mason 0-1, Bogdanovic 0-2, J.Jackson 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 37 (Leuer, Drummond 11), Sacramento 48 (Cauley-Stein 14). Assists_Detroit 22 (Calderon, Bullock 6), Sacramento 29 (Fox 6). Total Fouls_Detroit 21, Sacramento 22. A_16,916 (17,608).

