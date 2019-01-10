Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Pistons-Lakers, Box

January 10, 2019 1:09 am
 
DETROIT (100)

Bullock 5-12 1-2 13, Griffin 6-14 2-2 16, Drummond 2-12 2-6 6, Jackson 5-11 2-2 15, Brown 4-8 0-0 8, Johnson 4-7 0-0 9, Leuer 2-3 0-0 4, Galloway 5-7 0-0 15, Calderon 1-3 0-0 2, Robinson III 0-1 0-0 0, Kennard 5-9 1-2 12. Totals 39-87 8-14 100.

L.A. LAKERS (113)

Ingram 4-10 2-4 10, Kuzma 16-24 4-6 41, McGee 4-6 2-2 10, Ball 2-6 0-0 5, Hart 1-3 0-0 2, Mykhailiuk 0-0 0-0 0, Beasley 9-13 0-0 19, Zubac 4-8 3-4 11, Wagner 0-1 0-0 0, Stephenson 0-1 0-0 0, Caldwell-Pope 6-10 2-2 15. Totals 46-82 13-18 113.

Detroit 24 23 30 23—100
L.A. Lakers 20 35 34 24—113

3-Point Goals_Detroit 14-44 (Galloway 5-6, Jackson 3-8, Bullock 2-8, Griffin 2-8, Johnson 1-3, Kennard 1-4, Leuer 0-1, Calderon 0-1, Brown 0-2, Drummond 0-3), L.A. Lakers 8-23 (Kuzma 5-10, Beasley 1-2, Ball 1-4, Caldwell-Pope 1-4, Stephenson 0-1, Hart 0-1, Wagner 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 34 (Drummond 17), L.A. Lakers 47 (Ingram, Zubac 9). Assists_Detroit 23 (Griffin 6), L.A. Lakers 30 (Ball 11). Total Fouls_Detroit 20, L.A. Lakers 17. Technicals_L.A. Lakers coach Lakers (Defensive three second) 3. A_18,997 (18,997).

