Pistons-Mavericks, Box

January 25, 2019 11:01 pm
 
DETROIT (101)

Bullock 3-7 0-0 9, Griffin 12-24 8-11 35, Drummond 9-16 5-8 23, Jackson 4-14 1-1 12, Brown 3-3 0-0 7, Johnson 0-6 2-2 2, Pachulia 1-2 3-3 5, Galloway 2-5 0-0 5, Calderon 0-2 0-0 0, Kennard 1-5 0-0 3, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 35-85 19-25 101.

DALLAS (106)

Matthews 0-4 0-0 0, Barnes 2-10 3-4 9, Jordan 6-10 1-2 13, Smith Jr. 8-14 1-3 19, Doncic 9-19 11-13 32, Finney-Smith 3-4 1-2 9, Powell 4-6 1-2 9, Kleber 4-7 0-0 12, Nowitzki 0-2 0-0 0, Harris 1-5 0-4 3. Totals 37-81 18-30 106.

Detroit 28 26 31 16—101
Dallas 23 39 26 18—106

3-Point Goals_Detroit 12-38 (Bullock 3-6, Jackson 3-9, Griffin 3-9, Brown 1-1, Kennard 1-3, Galloway 1-4, Calderon 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Johnson 0-4), Dallas 14-36 (Kleber 4-7, Doncic 3-9, Finney-Smith 2-3, Barnes 2-4, Smith Jr. 2-6, Harris 1-3, Nowitzki 0-1, Matthews 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Detroit 46 (Drummond 15), Dallas 43 (Jordan 11). Assists_Detroit 22 (Jackson 9), Dallas 24 (Doncic 8). Total Fouls_Detroit 26, Dallas 25. A_20,327 (19,200).

