Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pittsburgh hires Mark Whipple as offensive coordinator

January 14, 2019 6:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh is turning to former Massachusetts head coach Mark Whipple to rejuvenate its offense.

The Panthers hired Whipple as offensive coordinator on Monday. Whipple replaces Shawn Watson, who was fired earlier this month after the Panthers finished near the bottom of the Atlantic Coast Conference in nearly every major offensive category. Pitt finished 97th in the country in total offense, 93rd in scoring offense and 120th in passing offense.

Whipple stepped down as head coach of the Minutemen last November after UMass went 4-8 in his fifth season. The 61-year-old is no stranger to Pittsburgh. He spent three years as the quarterbacks coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2004-06, where he mentored Ben Roethlisberger during Roethlisberger’s first seasons in the NFL.

Whipple previously coached in the ACC at Miami. He was the Hurricanes’ offensive coordinator from 2009-10.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris