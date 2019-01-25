Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pizzagate: Woods denied pizza during Torrey pro-am

January 25, 2019 8:02 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tiger Woods doesn’t always have everything go his way at Torrey Pines.

Even when it comes to pizza.

Woods was playing the pro-am at the Farmers Insurance Open when he stopped over for pizza that was being served by 13th tee. One problem: It wasn’t ready for distribution because of a routine health inspection.

“They weren’t allowed to give them out,” Woods said Friday when told the video of his pizza rejection was making the rounds. “They were filling out paperwork at the time. We were the first ones through, so I don’t know.”

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The moment was caught on video by Brandon Stone of KUSI. It shows Woods walking up to a table of pizza boxes by Dang Brother Pizza, and a sheepish server having to tell the 80-time PGA Tour winner that he couldn’t serve him.

Woods had a laugh about it Friday after his second straight 2-under 70 left him 11 shots out of the lead.

“We were looking for anything. We were starving,” Woods said. “A couple guys in the group were offering 20 bucks for a box of pizza, and we didn’t get any. So that’s the way it goes.”

Stone later said on Twitter, “Thanks to the 232K that enjoyed this. Sadly, the PGA Tour isn’t one of those, so it’s got to go goodbye.”

The video remained up on the station’s website.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|31 Veritas Public Sector Vision Day 2019
1|31 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
1|31 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

SEAL members jump from Air Force craft

Today in History

1950: Truman announces development of hydrogen bomb

Get our daily newsletter.