Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pointer helps LSU women upset No. 21 Texas A&M

January 6, 2019 5:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Khayla Pointer scored 16 of her 22 points in the fourth quarter and LSU outscored No. 21 Texas A&M 12-0 over the final three minutes for a 63-52 victory on Sunday.

Pointer, who came in shooting under 50 percent from the free-throw line, made 9 of 10, all in the fourth quarter including two with three minutes left for a 53-52 lead and the start of the 12 straight Tigers points.

Chennedy Carter’s free throw gave Texas A&M its final point before she fouled out with 2:37 to go with her first double-double this season: 20 points and 10 rebounds. Without the SEC’s leading scorer, the Aggies missed their final four shots and committed three turnovers.

Jaelyn Richard-Harris added 11 points and Ayana Mitchell 10 for LSU (10-4, 1-1 SEC).

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Ciera Johnson added 13 points for the Aggies (11-4, 0-2), who lost to No. 23 South Carolina on Thursday — their first consecutive losses since February 2017. Texas A&M had 21 turnovers, eight by Carter.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument