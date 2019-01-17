Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Police: Ex-NFL player catches man outside daughter’s window

January 17, 2019 6:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WELLINGTON, Fla. (AP) — Police say a former NFL player beat a man after catching him outside his 14-year-old daughter’s window.

Former cornerback Tony Beckham told Palm Beach County sheriff’s officers he was walking to his car on Monday when he saw the man with his hands in his pants, which were down. His daughter had just gotten out of the shower and was dressing.

The Miami Herald reports Beckham chased after and tackled the man, who was bloodied and bruised when police arrived.

Geoffrey Cassidy told officers his car had broken down and he was waiting in the bushes for it to cool down. He refused to say where the vehicle was.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The 48-year-old was charged with lewd and lascivious exhibition.

Beckham played for the Tennessee Titans and the Detroit Lions.

___

Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
1|23 Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines participate in a live-fire exercise aboard ship

Today in History

1946: Creation of the Central Intelligence Group, predecessor to CIA