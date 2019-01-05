Listen Live Sports

Police investigation after threats to Rangers-Celtic referee

January 5, 2019 10:05 am
 
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Police in Scotland are investigating threats made to the referee who took charge of the recent Old Firm game between Rangers and Celtic.

Police Scotland said a complaint has been made “regarding texts and calls” to John Beaton after his contact details were leaked online, and that inquiries were ongoing.

Scottish Football Association chief executive Ian Maxwell said the referee’s family was also a target of threats and that the organization was in close contact with those affected. Beaton was the referee at Ibrox for Rangers’ 1-0 win over its fierce rival in the Scottish Premiership on Dec. 29.

Maxwell said another referee was allegedly threatened and assaulted at a lower-league game before Christmas, and described the incidents as “unacceptable and extremely concerning.”

___

