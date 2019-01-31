Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Police: Man strikes ‘Karate Kid’ pose before stealing purse

January 31, 2019 7:33 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SWANSEA, S.C. (AP) — Police say a man launched into Mr. Miyagi’s famous crane kick pose before stealing a purse at a gas station in South Carolina.

Swansea police posted photos from surveillance video on Facebook showing the man striking the pose from the 1984 film “The Karate Kid.” Police say the man took the purse from a vehicle at a gas station on Saturday.

The photos show him holding the one-legged stance that Mr. Miyagi taught Daniel LaRusso in the movie.

Police say the pose appears to be the man’s “unique” ritual. Surveillance photos show him in the stance that Mr. Miyagi taught Daniel LaRusso in the movie.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Police say in a Tuesday post that the man has been identified and warrants are forthcoming. News outlets report the man’s name and charges weren’t available Wednesday morning.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|8 6th Global Conference on Education,...
2|9 NASED 2019 Winter Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy SEAL recruits participate in underwater training

Today in History

1978: First radio broadcast of Senate proceedings

Get our daily newsletter.